Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

