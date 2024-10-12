Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,578.2% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $286.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

