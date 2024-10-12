Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $176.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

