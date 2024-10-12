Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 25.4% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTV stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

