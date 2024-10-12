Venom (VENOM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $150.50 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Venom has a total market cap of $150.50 million and $968,111.44 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venom has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venom

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,241,875,497 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,241,691,301.9 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08229152 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,253,857.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

