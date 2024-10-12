Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.10 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Verasity has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000694 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.