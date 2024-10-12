VF (NYSE:VFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised VF from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised VF to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VF has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.94.

VF Stock Performance

VF stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in VF by 6,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

