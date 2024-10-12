ViciCoin (VCNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,210.89

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $20.17 or 0.00032042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $200.85 million and $5,210.89 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,194 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

