VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.16 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.