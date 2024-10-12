VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Down 91.4% in September

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 405,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

VSMV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. 12,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.