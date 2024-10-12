VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Short Interest Update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFSWW remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,257. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

