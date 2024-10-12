Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Up 145.7% in September

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the September 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 458.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Viper Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,216. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on VNOM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

