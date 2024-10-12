Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 63,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 85,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 652.32% and a negative net margin of 85.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VVOS

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.