Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volution Group Price Performance
Volution Group stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.92) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 552.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 488.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,880.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 623.58 ($8.16).
Volution Group Company Profile
