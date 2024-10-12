Volution Group plc (FAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volution Group Price Performance

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.92) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 552.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 488.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,880.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 623.58 ($8.16).

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.