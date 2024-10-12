Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after buying an additional 2,992,648 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,028,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

