Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 4,292,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,365,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 150,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

