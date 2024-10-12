Walken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $864,782.95 (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $864,782.95 worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,553,028 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

