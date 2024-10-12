Walker Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,238 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 3.9% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.