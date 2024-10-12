Walker Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Sysco makes up 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.45 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

