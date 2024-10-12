WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.08

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 20th.
WAM Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 30.45, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About WAM Capital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Capital
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.