Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $36.12 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.12 million and $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00045306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,291,613 coins and its circulating supply is 198,291,667 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

