Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00045985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,291,907 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.