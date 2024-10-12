Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.1% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $48,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Waste Management by 417.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $211.81. The stock had a trading volume of 956,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $153.95 and a one year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.