Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,888,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

