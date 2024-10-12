Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $600.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

