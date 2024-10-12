Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

