Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $373.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.15. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $389.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.14.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

