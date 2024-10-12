Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

