Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes Position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMMO by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMMO had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of AMMO from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMMO

AMMO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.