Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.16. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 39,996 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WVE shares. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,993. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 348,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

