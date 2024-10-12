Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 382.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.25 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 3.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on AR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.