Wedmont Private Capital Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after buying an additional 1,217,568 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $101.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

