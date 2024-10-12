Wedmont Private Capital Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. CWM LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 106,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,650,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.64.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

