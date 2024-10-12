Wedmont Private Capital Has $586,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

ACGL opened at $114.40 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

