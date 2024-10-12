Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $5,290,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $4,528,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

