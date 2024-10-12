Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,083 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 93.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 367.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 343.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $53,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.6 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

