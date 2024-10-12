Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hess were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Hess by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,287,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $139.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.92.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

