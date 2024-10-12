Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $21.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OWL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.03%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after buying an additional 163,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after buying an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,749,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.