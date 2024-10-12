Wells Fargo & Company Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $169.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Blackstone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.10.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 125.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.