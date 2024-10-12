Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
