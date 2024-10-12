Wells Fargo & Company Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $67.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPG. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.55.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. TPG has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TPG by 45.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TPG by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,665 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $5,016,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

