Wendy’s’ (WEN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Wendy’s to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.04%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,094,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 113.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 1,856,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

