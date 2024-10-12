Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in September

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Whitbread Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WTBDY opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

