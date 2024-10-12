WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. 111,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 57,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

