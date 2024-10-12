Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $27.97 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

