WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $46.59. Approximately 88,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 78,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,249,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4,175.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 534,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,925 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 517,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

