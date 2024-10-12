WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 300.6% in September

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, an increase of 300.6% from the September 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $84.14.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRW. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.