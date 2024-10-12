WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 300.6% in September

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, an increase of 300.6% from the September 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $84.14.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
