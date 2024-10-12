WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 300.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, an increase of 300.6% from the September 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $84.14.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRW. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.