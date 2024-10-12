WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.69. 9,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 37,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $681.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,236,000. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 191.0% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the second quarter worth $790,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 21.1% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

