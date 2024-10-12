WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $2.11 on Friday. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

