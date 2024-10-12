Wrapped CRO Price Hits $0.0775 on Major Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $66.22 million and approximately $733,364.24 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00252590 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 854,593,042 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 854,593,041.8830031. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07734891 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,061,158.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

